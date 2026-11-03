Commentary: Binance says everything is okay. It really isn’t

BROADER QUESTIONS RAISED

That a theft of this magnitude could happen, in part, via a single vulnerable device is sobering. One of the vaunted benefits of blockchain finance is that its decentralised storage and transactions should make it more secure. But this is another reminder that it has multiple points of vulnerability to hackers, whether they’re targeting centralised crypto exchanges or using the old-school approach of cracking someone’s personal IT.

Nowhere is fully safe. Even those who keep their digital coins offline on physical devices have been exposed to theft via hidden hardware implants. And a rise in physical assaults to get access to people’s crypto passwords shows being your own bank might demand real-world bodyguards.

The hack’s aftermath also raises broader questions about a market that’s trying to go mainstream.

The swiftness with which withdrawals from Binance were suspended - and billions of the various stablecoins traded on the exchange frozen - points to the contradictions of a decentralised system where your own personal stash of coins ends up not being as sacrosanct as you believed. The socialised losses of bank runs and the red tape of traditional finance aren’t meant to figure in this libertarian world.

Presumably these lockdowns were meant to avoid panic selling as well as fighting off the criminals, but what about crypto traders who would have taken this hack as a signal to cut their holdings? After all, tracking down ill-gotten digital gains is an arduous task that can take months or years given the need to cooperate across borders and between multiple legal authorities.