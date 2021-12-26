Commentary: Binance’s exchange closure in Singapore could usher in more regulations on cryptocurrencies

SINGAPORE: News of Binance’s withdrawal of its cryptocurrency exchange application from Singapore on Dec 13 sent a small ripple that dampened investor sentiment towards the emerging global cryptocurrency market.

Cryptocurrencies extended declines after Binance’s move. Bitcoin, the world’s largest digital coin, fell as much as 3 per cent to about US$48,484, while Ether, the second biggest cryptocurrency, dropped as much as 4.1 per cent.

The decision came at a critical time, as Binance is set to announce its decision for a global headquarters soon.

Binance’s move dampened speculation that Singapore, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, is in the running.

BINANCE IS NOT LEAVING SINGAPORE

However, it’s too soon to conclude that Binance’s withdrawal is a setback. Closing its Singapore cryptocurrency trading platform does not mean the company is losing its business altogether in Singapore.

On the contrary, Binance has made moves to anchor itself in the financial hub.

Binance has invested in Singapore’s private securities exchange Hg Exchange (HGX) recently, acquiring an 18 per cent stake in the company just two weeks ago.