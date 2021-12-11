Commentary: When does binge-watching become problematic?

NOTTINGHAM, England: The term “binge-watch” was a contender for the Oxford English Dictionary’s 2013 word of the year.

Although it didn’t win (“selfie” ultimately took the crown), this pointed to the rise of what was becoming a popular activity of watching multiple episodes of a TV show in a single sitting.

Today, millions of us – including me – regularly consume our favourite series in this way. The proliferation of streaming services over recent years has made it very easy to do.

Unsurprisingly, during COVID-19 lockdowns, research shows many of us spent more time binge-watching than usual.

But can binge-watching become problematic or addictive? And if you can’t tear yourself away, what can you do?

Problematic binge-watching isn’t defined by the number of episodes watched (although most researchers agree it’s at least two in a row), or a specific number of hours spent in front of the TV or computer screen.

As with other addictive behaviours, more important is whether binge-watching is having a negative impact on other aspects of the person’s life.