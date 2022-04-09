Commentary: Biodegradable plastic may not be so biodegradable after all

QUEENSLAND: Over one-fifth of all plastic produced worldwide is tossed into uncontrolled dumpsites, burned in open pits or leaked into the environment. In Australia, 1.1 million tonnes of plastic are placed in the market, yet just 16 per cent (179,000 tonnes) is recovered.

To deal with this mounting issue, the Morrison government last week announced A$60 million (US$44.9 million) to fund plastic recycling technologies. The goal is to boost plastic packaging recycling from 16 per cent to 70 per cent by 2025.

It comes after 176 countries, including Australia, last month endorsed a United Nations resolution to establish a legally binding treaty by 2024 to end plastic pollution.

This is a good start – more effective recycling and recovery of plastics will go a long way to solve the problem.

But some plastics, particularly agricultural plastics and heavily contaminated packaging, will remain difficult to recycle despite these new efforts. These plastics will end up being burnt or in landfills, or worse, leaking into the environment.

“Biodegradable” plastic is often touted as an environmentally friendly alternative. But depending on the type of plastic, this label can be very misleading and can lead environmentally conscious consumers astray.