Commentary: Silence on biodiversity is deadly

NEW YORK: When Egypt hosted the COP27 climate change talks last month, political heat was triggered — as well as noise. But when the so-called COP15 biodiversity talks started last week in freezing Montreal, there was near silence on the global stage.

Unlike the climate meeting, there are no world leaders in attendance, aside from Canada’s Justin Trudeau. There are few business or finance leaders present. And while there have been intense internal dramas (the talks have repeatedly been about to break down), these have received scant attention, partly because the media presence is small.

This is deeply alarming. This Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity was supposed to be “the most significant conference on biodiversity in a decade”, according to the UN. It was called to hammer out a global deal to protect nature, comparable to the headline-grabbing 2015 Paris climate accord.

However, the event was delayed for two years by the COVID-19 pandemic. And time is now running out.

As the World Wildlife Fund notes, the planet is beset by accelerating soil erosion, marine pollution and deforestation.

Species are going extinct “at up to 1,000 times the natural rate of one to five species per year”, according to an institute founded by Henry Paulson, former US Treasury secretary, who notes that “if human society continues on this trajectory, we face a future where 30 to 50 per cent of all species may be lost by the middle of the 21st century”.

This is not just shattering human livelihoods and accelerating climate change; it also has big economic costs. To cite one example: The Paulson Institute says that the extinction of pollinators, such as bees, would cause US$217 billion annual agricultural losses.