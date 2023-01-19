Commentary: As Singapore makes space for development, where will the animals live?

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s development planning for its people is renowned for its long-term focus. The Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) Master Plan guides Singapore’s land use for 10 to 15 years, and reviews every five years translate long-term strategies into detailed plans to meet the needs of current and future generations. URA also says it seeks to balance conservation and development.

As Singapore makes way for more housing and MRT lines, however, concerns have arisen over efforts to protect wildlife and to find a balance between urban development and nature conservation.

An Institute of Policy Studies study in 2021 showed that more than three in five Singaporean respondents believe that protecting the environment should be prioritised over economic growth.

PLANNING FOR WILDLIFE IS CRITICAL

The crucial issue for wildlife in Singapore is that forests and reserves are where animals large and small, from insects and fish to birds and monkeys, live and find their food. Their homes continue to disappear, regardless of plans for conservation.

It is a problem that isn’t unique to Singapore. Globally, wildlife populations have declined by 69 per cent since 1970 due to deforestation, human exploitation, pollution, and climate change, according to a World Wildlife Fund (WWF) report.

The United Nations has also estimated that around 1 million animal and plant species are threatened with extinction due to human activity.