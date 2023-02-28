Commentary: Bird flu outbreak underscores need for early detection to prevent the next big pandemic

FORT COLLINS, Colorado: The current epidemic of avian influenza has killed over 58 million birds in the United States as of February. Following on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, large outbreaks of viruses like bird flu raise the spectre of another disease jumping from animals into humans. This process is called spillover.

I’m a veterinarian and a researcher who studies how diseases spread between animals and people. I was on the Colorado State University veterinary diagnostic team that helped detect some of the earliest cases of H5N1 avian influenza in US birds in 2022. As this year’s outbreak of bird flu grows, people are understandably worried about spillover.

Given that the next potential pandemic will likely originate from animals, it’s important to understand how and why spillover occurs - and what can be done to stop it.

HOW SPILLOVER WORKS

Spillover involves any type of disease-causing pathogen, be it a virus, parasite or bacteria, jumping into humans. The pathogen can be something never before seen in people, such as a new Ebola virus carried by bats, or it could be something well known and recurring, like Salmonella from farm animals.

The term spillover evokes images of a container of liquid overflowing, and this image is a great metaphor for how the process works.

Imagine water being poured into a cup. If the water level keeps increasing, the water will flow over the rim, and anything nearby could get splashed. In viral spillover, the cup is an animal population, the water is a zoonotic disease capable of spreading from an animal to a person, and humans are the ones standing in the splash zone.