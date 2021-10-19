Commentary: Falling birth rates are a problem but don’t blame women alone

LONDON: OMG, I forgot to have children!” says the ubiquitous cartoon, in which a pretty blonde with lots of lipstick smites her forehead.

Now the new head of an all-women Cambridge college is offering seminars on fertility to students she fears are taught to focus more on their looks and careers than their biology.

Dorothy Byrne, who was a successful TV executive before becoming head of Murray-Edwards college, is wonderfully honest about having put her career first and only woken up to her biological clock just in time to have her daughter at the age of 45.

Every few years, some part of the establishment rises up to accuse women of ignorantly frittering away their fertility. But having interviewed women on three different continents about why they’re not having children, I think the problem is rather more complex.

PLUMMETING BIRTH RATES

Some women do, sadly, leave it too late. But others have actively decided not to start a family, are worried about cost or have not met the right partner.

Most young women I meet are very keen indeed to discuss whether to have a baby, and when.

Yet the death of birth is one of the biggest stories of our age. In 1950, the average woman on the planet had five children; today she has just below 2.5.

The birth rate in England and Wales has just hit a record low, with no sign of the rumoured baby boom from COVID-19 lockdowns.