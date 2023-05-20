Commentary: It’s not just Blackpink - smartphones are part of the modern concert experience

SINGAPORE: I was there when Blackpink member Jennie said on Saturday (May 13), the first night of the K-pop girl group’s concert at the National Stadium: “I’m seeing more cell phones than faces today, I don’t know if I like that.”

There were more smartphones than light sticks in the air, the standing pen bopping less enthusiastically than I’d expected to Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa’s infectious songs - as the fans tried to stay still to keep their recordings steady.

As a shorty at 152 cm (154 cm on good days, if I may add), I had a different vantage point in the seated section. A friend in the standing pen directly in front of the stage texted me before the concert started that he might be a tad short to see the stage. Unsurprisingly, his view got worse once the phones went up.

I can understand the disappointment of fellow Blinks - what Blackpink fans are known as - who had paid between S$168 (US$125) and S$398 only to see more arms and phones than stage.