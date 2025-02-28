Commentary: How I got hooked on Labubu and blind box collectibles
From browsing the store to unboxing the figurine, every step of the blind box experience makes shoppers want more, says writer Karen Tee.
SINGAPORE: I was wandering through a shopping mall in Beijing when I walked into a Pop Mart store for the first time. After seeing countless social media posts about the Labubu plush toys, popularised by K-pop singer Lisa of Blackpink, my curiosity was piqued.
The brightly lit store was stacked with blind boxes - sealed toys hidden in vibrant packaging. Aside from Labubu, I knew nothing about the other characters.
Then, a friendly sales assistant offered me the last Labubu blind box in stock. Knowing its high demand, I snapped it up immediately. She also introduced other characters popular among Labubu collectors, like Molly, Dimoo and the Crybaby Powerpuff Girls series.
Before I knew it, I was cooing over the adorable figurines and debating whether to buy multiple blind boxes of a Powerpuff Girls series to complete a set. In under an hour, I had gone from being a bewildered observer to spending S$100 on blind boxes and merchandise.
BLIND BOXES ARE DESIGNED TO HOOK IN CONSUMERS
While blind boxes are not a new concept, Pop Mart has turned them into a hugely popular phenomenon across Asia.
With such a strong demand, Pop Mart stores have proliferated across Singapore and the region. Even traditional retailers like Toys "R" Us have embraced the trend, revamping layouts and expanding offerings to cater to adult collectors.
This reflects a broader cultural shift where people seek nostalgia in an increasingly fast-paced world. After all, at S$15 to S$25 per box, it feels like a relatively small indulgence to spark instant joy.
But consumers should also be aware how addictive collecting blind boxes can be. Each step of the process, from browsing the store to unboxing, is calibrated to draw shoppers deeper into the world of collecting.
THE SHOPPING EXPERIENCE
Browsing a shop selling blind boxes may initially feel overwhelming, but there is a sense of abundance and possibility. Each series is showcased with unboxed samples - some even as full sets - tempting shoppers to "catch them all".
There is even a ritual among seasoned shoppers: Shaking boxes to guess the figurine based on the sound or weight. With many shoppers picking up boxes to shake them, it is easy for first-timers to get swept up in the excitement.
It helps that Pop Mart figurines, many by popular designers, evoke immediate emotional connections. Labubu, for instance, is an ugly-cute Nordic folklore-inspired monster by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung.
Molly’s stubborn pouting expression has endeared the character to many while the wistful Crybaby characters, including the Powerpuff Girls variants, can be interpreted as an expression of how "it's okay to not be okay".
I was not immune to this charm and found myself resisting the impulse to collect them all.
The element of surprise is what lies at the heart of the blind box craze. Each package contains one figurine from a series, but the exact variant remains unknown until opened.
Secret, limited-edition designs further enhance the thrill. Their scarcity compels shoppers to buy more boxes in the hope of landing a rare find.
The thrill of the unknown and the potential reward hook fans into compulsive buying, with experts likening purchasing blind boxes to gambling.
SENSE OF COMMUNITY
One of the most fascinating aspects of the blind box experience is that it extends beyond the purchase itself. The fun does not stop after paying for a box - it can be shared with both friends and strangers online.
I posted a video of my unboxing haul on social media and was surprised by the responses. Strangers commented on the cute Crybaby Powerpuff Girl I unboxed and friends shared tips on what to buy next. This sense of community turned what could be a solitary activity into a shared experience, deepening my emotional investment in this impulse buy.
Encouraged by the feedback, I returned to the same Pop Mart store the next day and picked up more blind boxes. It was only when I walked out with another shopping bag full of purchases that I caught myself wondering if this was the beginning of a newfound obsession.
THE SLIPPERY SLOPE OF COLLECTING
On one hand, I now understand the joy these collectibles bring, from the thrill of discovery to the camaraderie of a shared hobby.
On the other, it is impossible to ignore the addictive nature of the experience and how quickly the cost of collecting can add up, not to mention the environmental cost of a trend built on disposable packaging and duplicates that arise from repeat purchases.
Having spent S$200 already, I’ve had to draw a firm line. With Pandora's box now open, I know I will not stop entirely so I made a deal with myself that I would only buy blind boxes as souvenirs while travelling. This would give personal meaning to each purchase, instead of fixating on collecting a full set just for the sake of it.
This way, I hope I will be able to balance the joy of collecting with some mindfulness - my way of getting the most value from this irresistibly cute but dangerously addictive hobby.
Karen Tee is a freelance lifestyle and travel journalist based in Singapore.