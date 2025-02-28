Commentary: How I got hooked on Labubu and blind box collectibles

SINGAPORE: I was wandering through a shopping mall in Beijing when I walked into a Pop Mart store for the first time. After seeing countless social media posts about the Labubu plush toys, popularised by K-pop singer Lisa of Blackpink, my curiosity was piqued.

The brightly lit store was stacked with blind boxes - sealed toys hidden in vibrant packaging. Aside from Labubu, I knew nothing about the other characters.

Then, a friendly sales assistant offered me the last Labubu blind box in stock. Knowing its high demand, I snapped it up immediately. She also introduced other characters popular among Labubu collectors, like Molly, Dimoo and the Crybaby Powerpuff Girls series.

Before I knew it, I was cooing over the adorable figurines and debating whether to buy multiple blind boxes of a Powerpuff Girls series to complete a set. In under an hour, I had gone from being a bewildered observer to spending S$100 on blind boxes and merchandise.