Commentary: Healthpoint rewards for blood donations are a right step forward

SINGAPORE: When it comes to blood donations, Singapore has long relied on the generosity of strangers. Since 1946, blood for transfusion has been collected from voluntary, non-remunerated donors – a model endorsed by the World Health Organization and operated locally today by the Health Sciences Authority and Singapore Red Cross.

In 2025 the programme collected roughly 128,000 whole blood and 8,000 blood product donations, distributed across five blood banks. It is, by any reasonable measure, one of the world’s better-functioning altruistic systems.

It is also running out of time. The HSA now warns that demand for blood could outstrip supply in seven years. Youth donations have fallen by more than half over the past decade, from 20,000 to under 9,600.

It is estimated that 119,720 units of blood will be required in 2026 – a figure projected to climb 1 to 1.3 per cent annually as the population ages and cancer incidence rises. Periodic shortages already happen: In early 2024, Group O stocks dipped to less than six days’ supply and were declared critical.

The consequences of running short are not abstract. When blood banks empty, doctors are left with no acceptable options: Transfusions are delayed or withheld, elective surgery is cancelled, cancer chemotherapy is interrupted, and trauma patients face worse outcomes. There is a saying: Time is money. In medicine, time is lives.