Commentary: Book Depository closing isn’t surprising. The mourning over its demise is

THE DISRUPTOR

What lessons can we learn from this? Let's refresh our memories.

We used to have to go downtown to a bookstore like MPH or Times to buy our books until the mid-1990s when mega-bookstores like Borders came to town with their comfy sofas and hot cappuccinos, enabling us to sit down and have a good browse before carting home half-a-dozen books.

That was, until 2004, when the world started to go online in a big way - from mobile banking to streaming TV and online gaming, no segment of the market was untouched.

Then, former Amazon employee Andrew Crawford and his business partner Stuart Felton thought it was a great idea to start an online bookstore that shipped worldwide - for free. Thus Book Depository was born and it was an instant hit.

Physical bookstores were unable to compete with Book Depository’s expansive catalogue and affordable pricing. Sure, the lengthy delivery time was a pain (I once waited two weeks for an order) but good things come to those who wait, right?

Even the original market disruptor, Amazon, couldn’t compete and had their online book business disrupted by Book Depository too.

Book Depository focused exclusively on books, had a wider selection, and could even source rare books or those that were supposedly “out of print”. (I remember buying the rare Barefoot Gen series, Volume 1 to 7 by Keiji Nakazawa from them in 2009).

Moreover, their “free delivery worldwide to over 170 countries” was hard to duplicate, especially for a giant like Amazon, and they conceded market share to this upstart.

Book Depository was riding high on the online bookstore wave indeed and in 2011, Amazon decided to rid themselves of this pain in their side by buying them outright for an undisclosed sum of money.