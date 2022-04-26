Commentary: Does ‘living with COVID-19’ in Singapore mean we will always need booster shots?

SINGAPORE: By now, many of us would have received three shots of a COVID-19 vaccine. Some may even have taken a fourth shot.

With the latest easing of COVID-19 measures from Tuesday (Apr 26), Singapore will be back “almost all the way to how things were” before the pandemic. But COVID-19 is here to stay and we can expect new variants of concern (VOCs) to emerge periodically.

What happens if a future variant appears, with the potential to disrupt our lives again? After all, Singapore had achieved high vaccination coverage when Omicron hit in November 2021, but the relaxation of measures was put on hold to buy time to learn about the new variant.

Will all of us need a second booster shot or even annual boosters? Will we need Omicron-specific or other variant-specific vaccines? Will we need new COVID-19 vaccines to deal with future variants?

Answers to these questions very much depend on what we are willing to live with.

For the virus, this is a matter of survival. It must stay ahead of the immune response or it will die out. Now that the majority of the world’s population has immunity, either through vaccination or infection, this virus will likely acquire mutations that would enable it to evade some (but not all) of our antibody responses.

DO WE NEED UPDATED VACCINES EVERY TIME A NEW VARIANT APPEARS?

However, this does not mean that the current vaccines cannot protect us. Our immune system is a lot more sophisticated than we imagine.