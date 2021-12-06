Commentary: Vaccine effects don't last forever, that's why we have boosters

MONTREAL, Canada: Vaccines are the holy grails of disease prevention. These medical marvels confer significant protection against diseases — whether a childhood infection, annual influenza or a novel coronavirus — that can easily cause undue suffering.

The polio vaccine prevents polio, a highly contagious viral childhood illness that causes nerve damage and can lead to paralysis and a permanent inability to breathe. The chickenpox vaccine prevents the itchy rash in children and its potential reappearance in adults as shingles, given that the virus stays with people after the infection and can reactivate later in life.

The COVID-19 vaccine prevents serious illness, hospitalisation and death due to a virus that has killed millions and caused prolonged suffering in millions more.

Vaccines can be unpleasant, but they are incredibly safe. A prick in the arm is much better than the disease.

Vaccines, however, rarely draw out a perfect response after only one dose. Vaccines administered for childhood diseases, such as polio, measles, mumps and rubella, require boosters for the vaccine to become and remain effective.

Viruses also change over time, which means re-vaccination can be necessary, as with seasonal influenza.

The COVID-19 vaccines approved by Health Canada and the World Health Organization are no exception. Recent research shows that some people need an additional dose to remain protected.

Now, some healthcare systems, such as in the United States, are advising everyone to receive a booster vaccine. As a doctor and COVID-19 researcher, I believe everyone who can should get a COVID-19 booster.

NORMAL FOR IMMUNITY TO WANE OVER TIME

Several scientific studies released in October reported on the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in people six months after they had received the second jab.

I have great trust in these sources because they studied what happened for many people — roughly 5,000, 5 million and 3.5 million, respectively, and the articles were all published in journals known for their scientific rigour. While the authors of the last study disclosed they had conflicts of interest because Pfizer funded the study, their findings were roughly consistent with research that was not funded by the manufacturer.