Commentary: Delta variant makes COVID-19 border closures unsustainable in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE: The Delta variant of the coronavirus has become or is fast becoming the dominant variant in Southeast Asian countries. It is already dominant in countries that were successful in containing the spread of earlier strains and rapidly catching up in those that were not.

The high transmissibility of the Delta variant should force a rethink on the methods used in combating its spread in the community. As it becomes dominant, it calls into question the current combination of mobility restrictions at and within borders.

In particular, its high transmissibility is eroding the health protective effects of border closures relative to domestic mobility restrictions, while the economic cost of the former continues to rise with time.

A recalibration in Southeast Asia, as seen in Europe and North America, is overdue.

After more than a year and a half since borders were first closed around the world, Southeast Asia remains mostly closed to non-essential travel, unlike in Europe or North America.

A lot of this has to do with the lower vaccination rates in the region. Reaching herd immunity through vaccination may be required before allowing quarantine-free travel for the vaccinated because they still carry some risk of infection, but a much lower risk of developing severe symptoms.

Therefore, opening up to vaccinated travellers reduces the risk of them adding strains to already-challenged healthcare systems while achieving herd immunity protects the local community.