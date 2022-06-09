Commentary: Surviving no-confidence vote leaves a weakened Boris Johnson one last chance

LONDON: An old political joke tells the story of a prime minister taken ill and being visited in hospital by his deputy. “The cabinet has instructed me to send you their very best wishes and hopes for a speedy recovery,” says his friend. “And that the motion was passed by 13 votes to 12.”

Boris Johnson will empathise with that mythical leader after surviving a no-confidence vote which saw more than 40 per cent of his own Members of Parliament (MPs) voting to remove him.

This was not a revolt over ideology. The rebels covered the party’s political spectrum. It was instead a very personal rebuff over Johnson’s character flaws and the failings of leadership which have seen his own interests prioritised over all other issues.

There have also been the countless demands for loyalty on political positions abandoned a week later – a trait which did not end with his third Downing Street “reset”, as shown by last month’s windfall tax retreat. Primarily, this was about whether his MPs thought his position is recoverable with voters.

A HOLLOW VICTORY

The result was a hollow victory that leaves Johnson terribly weakened. He will attempt to move the story on with initiatives and promises to focus on the country’s priorities, primarily on the cost of living.

The difficulty now, as pollsters note, is that the public mind is now so clear on his faults that even good ideas are tainted by association with him. Furthermore, the narrowness of his win will not end the debilitating plots, so he will remain fixated on his own survival.

Allies defend Johnson as a man who “gets the big calls right”. He broke the Brexit deadlock. He has been right on Ukraine and the public is fairly satisfied with his handling of the pandemic. But, as his chief of staff Steve Barclay noted, there is no gratitude in politics. The next election will be decided “on who offers the best vision for the future, not on prior mistakes or successes”.