Commentary: 'Partygate' shows cavalier nature of Boris Johnson's leadership

LONDON: I’ve been trying to imagine how I’d have felt, had I still been working in 10 Downing Street, if I’d been invited to the now infamous garden party in May 2020.

Within minutes, I’m pretty sure, one of my team would have erupted with incredulity at receiving a “BYOB” invite, when other citizens were being ordered to cower in their homes.

The fact that only 40 or so guests attended a party planned for 100 suggests that many of his staff had more decency, and better judgment, than the prime minister.

Downing Street is a cramped house with no air conditioning. It would have been sweltering on May 20 — and I’d have expected staff to take breaks in the garden.

But on receipt of the email about a party, one of us would surely have asked Martin Reynolds, the principal private secretary who sent it, what on earth our dear leader thought he was doing.

For it is inconceivable that an email from the civil servant in that role was not sent at the direct behest of the prime minister. That’s how it works.

Does “partygate” really rank with the ERM crisis or the Iraq war, episodes which helped eventually to bring down, respectively, John Major and Tony Blair?