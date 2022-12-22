Commentary: Boy who flung cat off HDB block - when children hurt animals, they need help

ACTS OF CRUELTY

The study of psychiatry consists of observing and categorising pathological or abnormal human behaviours.

Of all the aberrant behaviours we deal with, the act of cruelty towards an animal by a child can be particularly chilling in nature.

While common acts of cruelty such as pulling off the legs or cutting the wings of an insect and rough handling of small animals often go ignored, unusual, hideous acts of mutilating or killing larger animals often make people sick to the stomach.

On one hand, we have the tendency to anthropomorphise bigger vertebrae animals, like cats and dogs, and therefore empathise more with their sufferings in the same way we would a fellow human being.

On the other hand, what may truly petrify us is that these cruel acts by seemingly naive children suggest a primal evil that our own fragile conscience may be repressing.

The study of psychiatry can only be complete with the understanding of the motivations behind a behaviour.

Some studies have shown that up to 44 per cent of children may have abused animals at one point or another in their childhood. It is pertinent to note that the definition of animal abuse can be vague and differs from study to study. If we were to take only the abuse of vertebrates into account, the prevalence of animal abuse may be much lower.

Much of this abuse likely represents curiosity or exploration in the young, with the children examining and mishandling small insects or animals and injuring or killing them in the process.