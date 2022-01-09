Commentary: No correct answer about whether to remove breasts because of cancer

SINGAPORE: “Will I need to remove my breast?”

As a breast cancer surgeon, I get asked this question all the time.

The diagnosis of breast cancer evokes anxiety in women, not just because it is a cancer, but also because of the possibility of surgical removal of the breast. Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in Singapore with more than 2,000 women are newly diagnosed every year.

Other than surgery, breast cancer may also require additional treatments such as chemotherapy and endocrine therapy, both of which can result in short- and long-term changes in a woman’s life.

Research has shown that the psychosocial impact of breast cancer occurs not just at diagnosis, but also during treatment and survivorship. Women may experience distress associated with fatigue, mood, sexual and reproductive issues, self-image, spiritual challenges, relationships with others and fears of recurrence.

Yet in clinical practice, how a woman copes with a breast cancer diagnosis may vary widely, depending on her age, family situation, attitude, and life priorities.

WIFE, MOTHER, WOMAN

*Anna was diagnosed with breast cancer five years ago at 41. She could have opted for a smaller surgery to keep the breast. Instead, she chose to have her breast removed.

She also nonchalantly declined breast reconstruction to minimise surgery time and complications.

She told me: “My mother had breast cancer too and I watched her suffer through the treatment. I want to come out of this better and stronger than she did.”

Her priority was no-fuss surgery, swift recovery and quickly moving on to chemotherapy and radiotherapy, minimising long-term relapse risk.