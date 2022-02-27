Commentary: Why some mothers feel pressure to stop breastfeeding older children despite benefits

STOKE-ON-TRENT, England: Breastfeeding beyond infancy is recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), which advises that children should be breastfed until two years old.

For children, breastfeeding for longer is associated with reduced infections, a lower chance of misaligned teeth, a lower likelihood of obesity and higher intelligence.

And for mothers breastfeeding for more than a year, it has also been linked to reduced rates of breast and ovarian cancer.

In Rwanda, Sri Lanka and India, over 75 per cent of children continue to receive breast milk at two years old.

By comparison, the United Kingdom has one of the lowest global breastfeeding rates. In 2016, the Lancet journal stated that less than 1 per cent of babies in the UK still received breast milk at 12 months old.

However, some continue to breastfeed well into infancy.

To better understand this experience, my colleagues and I spoke to 24 women who were breastfeeding their children for longer than a year.