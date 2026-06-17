Commentary: Reversing Brexit would be an exercise in futility

But Brexit was evidently about much more than economics. It was about sovereignty, culture and - above all, perhaps - immigration. At root, it was a crisis over what kind of country Britain is, what it wants to be and where it sees its place in the world. Leave and Remain became markers of tribal identity rather than a policy choice to be determined by a rational weighing of likely positives and negatives.

The 2016 campaign exposed deep fissures, and the decision and its aftermath haven’t healed any of them. This can be seen in the way these issues continue to play out, in the fracturing of the political landscape and the rise of the far right, the 2024 anti-asylum seeker protests and now the reactions to the murder of teenager Henry Nowak in Southampton and a knife attack by a Sudanese immigrant in Belfast.

AN HONEST CONVERSATION NEEDED

Polls for years have shown that most Britons think the decision to leave the EU was a mistake - and by a far wider margin than the 52-to-48 majority who voted for Brexit in 2016. If another referendum were held today, voters would probably choose to rejoin.

But to attempt to jump back in without working through the tensions and divisions that caused the initial rupture would simply invite another loop in a recurring psychodrama. There’s a sequence that needs to be followed.

Progress requires an honest conversation, a refrain I heard repeatedly in discussions about Brexit. The hardening consensus that leaving the EU has done large and enduring damage to the UK economy has opened space for a more sober debate on the costs and benefits of sovereignty versus integration - and how much we are prepared to give up of one to achieve the advantages of the other.

This wasn’t possible as long as people were able to hold on to the illusion that the country could become both freer and richer by breaking away from the EU.