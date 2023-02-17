Commentary: First Brexit, then Bregret. Is it too soon for Breconciliation?

PARIS: In the heat of Brexit talks in 2018, a frustrated British official asked European Union negotiator Michel Barnier’s team: “Imagine our country was not there and suddenly surfaced from the seabed and installed itself at your shores. What relationship would you ideally want with us?”

The question, relayed in a new book by Barnier aide Stefaan De Rynck, is being asked again three years after the Union Jack was lowered in Brussels - though this time with a friendlier undertone. The threat of a UK-EU trade war over Northern Ireland is receding amid the real war in Ukraine; there’s even hope of a breakthrough on this politically sensitive issue as early as next week.

Both sides are making an effort: A UK humbled by the chaotic premiership of Liz Truss and the economic costs of Brexit is engaging seriously with an EU shaken by war at its eastern frontier and an energy crunch.

Even more remarkably, some high-profile voices are wondering openly if the UK might return to the EU fold one day. Barnier recently talked of an “open” door, as have some members of the European Parliament and London Mayor Sadiq Khan (though Labour leader Keir Starmer quickly slapped down the latter).

This is all heady stuff. But it’s not helpful for policymakers’ thinking to veer from one extreme to another. Better to think about an incremental “Breconciliation”.

EU AND UK HAVE CHANGED SINCE BREXIT

The EU has changed since Brexit. While the UK’s departure inflicted costs on both sides - the UK took with it a chunk of Europe’s economic and military heft but lost privileged access to workers, markets and trade - Brussels has moved on.