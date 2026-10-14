Commentary: Is there a case for reversing Brexit?

OBSTACLES TO OVERCOME

Clearly, the door to the EU is rather better fortified than the average cat flap. There would be formidable obstacles to overcome before Britain could rejoin. But the political, economic and strategic case for reversing Brexit is gathering strength and momentum.

Start with the politics. Behind his folksy exterior, Burnham is a shrewd and ruthless political operator. He knows that opinion polls now suggest that 59 per cent of British people want to rejoin the EU, with just 32 per cent opposed. And yet no major political party is currently advocating rejoining. That looks like the political equivalent of an open goal. The commentator Sam Freedman points out that polls suggest that “a strong manifesto commitment on the EU could add four to seven points to Labour’s vote percentage”.

Key advisers to the prime minister concluded long ago that Brexit has acted as a drag on the British economy - and that rejoining the customs union or the EU’s internal market would not be enough to repair the damage. Every big goal that Burnham has - from fixing social care to spending more on defence - is hamstrung by a lack of money. If rejoining the EU could raise the growth rate then a lot of other issues would become easier to solve.

Finally, there is the strategic case. US President Donald Trump’s diesel deal with Russia has underlined his profound differences with Britain over Ukraine. The US president has also steadily undermined faith in the future of the NATO alliance. The British know that their future security is likely to depend on working more closely with European allies. That would be significantly easier if Britain were inside the EU - and had automatic access to common European defence spending.