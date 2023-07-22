Commentary: In celebration of Bruce Lee, the first Asian superstar

HONG KONG: One way to gauge a person’s fame and influence is by looking at T-shirts.

If you were to head to a marketplace in the farthest-flung city on the planet and had a look at the T-shirts people were wearing and selling, you’d know exactly who was shaping the zeitgeist - it'd be printed right there on the front of those T-shirts.

If you’ve tested this at some point in time over the past 50 years, you’d no doubt have found yourself looking straight into the eyes of Bruce Lee - no matter where you’ve been, no matter when it was.

Such is the man’s legacy even now, as the world this week marked the 50th anniversary of Bruce Lee’s death. The martial artist and movie-maker fell victim to cerebral edema on Jul 20, 1973, at the age of 32.

Five decades on, Lee remains one of the most instantly recognisable people on the planet.

PAVING THE WAY FOR ASIAN AND MINORITY TALENT

Lee is arguably the most influential Asian-American star the entertainment world has yet witnessed; the martial arts he practised continue to grow in popularity and reach, and the closed doors (and minds) he was using his influence to rail against are slowly - but surely - creaking their way open for Asian and minority talent everywhere.

Generations of fans have been drawn to Lee’s role as the champion of the underdog. Being the first Asian star to truly go global, he continues to inspire talent from the region to what can be achievable.