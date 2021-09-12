Commentary: Maybe there is no such thing as too many BTO flats?

SINGAPORE: When the Housing Development Board (HBD) launched a batch of Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in Hougang in August, 11,420 applicants competed for 460 4-room units.

The over-subscription rate was 25 times for 4-room flats – one of the largest for a non-mature estate in recent years. In particular, Kovan Wellspring, next to Kovan MRT station, attracted strong interest.

Earlier in May, 3,474 applicants vied for 70 Telok Blangah Beacon 4-room flats near the future Greater Southern Waterfront – an oversubscription rate of almost 50 times.

Both speak to the strong demand for BTO flats, more largely reflected in the average over-subscription rate by first-timers for 3-room and bigger units of 4.1 and 4.7 times in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Perhaps foreseeing that the pandemic is unlikely to temper continued interest in housing, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee announced in July that HDB will launch more than 17,000 BTO units in 2022.

This is higher than the 14,600 units in pre-COVID 2019 and the 16,800 in 2020.

Highlighting that HDB has added BTO flats to the housing stock over the years to meet the needs of young families including echo boomers and millennials, Mr Lee’s announcement, however, begs the question of whether this boost in supply might result in a glut if demand for BTO flats cools.

Wouldn’t most prospective home buyers simply turn to the resale market if delays in housing construction continue?