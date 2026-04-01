Commentary: If super-tall HDB blocks are coming, here’s what needs to be considered

SINGAPORE: Singapore will see its tallest public housing project in a few years. Located at Pearl’s Hill, the new Build-to-Order (BTO) development is set to have some blocks rising over 60 storeys.

This exceeds the 50-storey record set by the Pinnacle@Duxton, which was completed in 2009. While no official statistic exists for the average height of HDB blocks, most blocks in Singapore fall within the 10- to 40-storey range, with early public housing averaging around 12 storeys.

Announcing the new BTO project in Pearl’s Hill on Mar 4, National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat said the Housing and Development Board (HDB) will find more opportunities to build taller flats across Singapore.