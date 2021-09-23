Commentary: Seoul and the role of middle powers in a fragile region

WASHINGTON DC: Lost in the flurry of media coverage on Afghanistan last month was a bright piece of news featuring Afghan families, including dozens of children clutching pink or white teddy bears, exiting South Korea’s Incheon International Airport on Aug 26.

They were part of the 391 Afghans airlifted out of Kabul by the South Korean military following the city’s fall to the Taliban.

Deemed “persons of special merit,” many of the Afghans had worked as translators, medical assistants, vocational trainers, and engineers with the South Korean government.

What does the US withdrawal mean for allies such as South Korea who offered support for US missions in Afghanistan (and also Iraq), and more significantly, what should South Korea’s broader role be in an increasingly “multiplex world”?

The frantic withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan and the recent passing of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 have put a spotlight on the wisdom of US intervention and America’s role in the world in the 21st century.

This has spurred further debate about the best course of action for US foreign policy going forward. Whether one advocates for greater restraint or greater activism on the global stage, however, most experts seem to agree that US allies can do more to support regional stability and global order.