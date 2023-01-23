Commentary: What your emotions have to do with your love for bubble tea

SINGAPORE: We all know someone who has that sweet tooth. Someone who orders bubble tea with 100 per cent sugar, who orders “gah dai '' with every drink, who drinks soft drinks at every meal.

Be truthful - during the festive season, how many servings of cake and how much candy and chocolate did you allow yourself to indulge in?

Research has shown that sugar releases opioids and dopamine in the brain, which explains how it can potentially be as addictive potential as nicotine, drugs and alcohol.

Just like any addiction, bingeing, withdrawal, cravings, and cross-sensitisation may be present with sugar addiction. To test if you have a sugar addiction, try abstaining from it for a couple of weeks and see if you start to crave for it. If you do, perhaps you have a sugar addiction.

WHY IS SUGAR ADDICTION DANGEROUS?

We get it. It’s hard to avoid sugar. It’s in every convenience shop, at every checkout aisle and on every menu.

Singapore, too, seems to have an obsession with bubble tea that has withstood the test of time, prevailing and even intensifying during the COVID-19 pandemic (remember the snaking queues for bubble tea before the lockdown?)