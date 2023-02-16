Commentary: Should Singapore households be given more support to defray high energy costs?

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Budget 2023 was themed “moving forward in a new era”. This “new era” is a reference to changed global conditions. The COVID-19 pandemic has altered the supply chains feeding Singapore's import-dependent economy.

Ongoing conflict in Ukraine has further reconfigured major commodity supply chains to such an extent that they are unlikely to recover to a pre-COVID state for years, if at all. This has translated into a cost-of-living crisis worldwide.

Unusually high energy prices have been a defining feature of this crisis. Singapore authorities have made regulatory revisions and introduced safeguards such as standby fuel storage facilities, to help moderate the influence of global commodity prices on domestic energy costs.

But in this “new era”, we need to stretch beyond coping with volatile prices to living with sustained higher energy costs.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced on Tuesday (Feb 14) that the Energy Efficiency Grant (EEG) - which helps support food services, food manufacturing and retail sectors to invest in energy efficiency - will be extended for one more year as part of the Budget 2023 package.