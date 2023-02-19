Commentary: Fathering is so much more than being there the first four weeks of a baby's life

PATERNITY LEAVE HELPFUL WHETHER FOR FIRST-TIME OR FOUR-TIME DADS

For first-time fathers, paternity leave would mean more time to adjust to their new role as a parent. Think sleepless nights, ruined weekends and trying to accommodate the needs and wants of a new human being.

The time during paternity leave could be used to get involved in day-to-day care of their baby, help with household chores and provide emotional support to their partner.

This could be especially important for families where the mother returns to work shortly after giving birth. With the father at home, both parents can share the workload and ease the transition for the baby.

As a father to four children, I can imagine how helpful that extra leave would have been for me then. It was especially challenging when my fourth arrived in 2016.

With three younger children to care for, there was barely time to breathe. A typical day involved ferrying the older two to pre-school, playtime with the third, and constant litmus tests with the new baby to see what she needed to stop crying. Above all this, my wife and I needed to take care and feed ourselves.

Weekends became no different from weekdays and neither of us could quiet-quit the situation. I took paternity leave earlier on to help with whatever I could and I maxed out my quota. I dare say that was perhaps what prevented postpartum depression, both for me and my wife.