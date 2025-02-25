Commentary: As a mum of five, here’s what I think of Budget 2025's Large Families Scheme

SINGAPORE: In his Budget speech, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced fresh support measures for families with three or more children in the new Large Families Scheme.

This scheme will provide Singaporean parents with up to S$16,000 for each third and subsequent child born from Feb 18. Families that already have three or more children aged six or below - born between Jan 1, 2019 and Feb 17 this year - will also receive S$1,000 each year for each eligible child until they turn six.

As a mother to five children (aged between eight and 17), my first thought was “I wish this announcement had come 12 years ago when we were having baby number three”. It was followed briefly by a second thought: “Is it too late to consider having babies six and seven?”

There was a time when I wanted to have seven children, an idea my husband has always been on board with - but we already have five grown children and it would be too challenging to start over with a newborn in our 40s. Rational thought tells me that it’s clear my baby-making years are well behind me.

However, because I know how financially draining having many babies can be, it’s very heartening to see the government taking steps to support large families.