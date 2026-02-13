Commentary: When it comes to AI, Budget 2026 marks a shift from aspiration to execution

SINGAPORE: Over the past year, artificial intelligence (AI) has been everywhere – in policy speeches, boardrooms, university seminars and dinner conversations.

At some point, repetition creates fatigue. Not because AI is unimportant, but because the conversation can start to feel generic. When everything is about AI, nothing feels concrete.

That is why the announcements in Budget 2026 are more significant than they appear to be.

The decision to establish a National AI Council chaired by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, together with selected “AI missions” in advanced manufacturing, connectivity, finance and healthcare, marks a shift from aspiration to execution.

This is not simply about declaring AI a national priority. It is about choosing where Singapore intends to compete and organising the system to deliver.

