Commentary: Anxious about AI, I went back to school and this is what I learned

SINGAPORE: In 2024, I took up a master’s degree in artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation, while holding a full-time job. It was a decision I made on a whim – hoping to better understand a technology that was threatening major disruptions, though part of me also wondered if it could just be a passing fad.

Developments since then have eliminated these doubts. Worldwide spending on AI is set to top US$2 trillion in 2026, up from US$1.5 trillion last year, according to IT research firm Gartner. Governments are shaping policies around it. Businesses are recalibrating strategies, while the average man on the street is increasingly engaging with AI tools.

This week, AI featured prominently in Budget 2026, with a slew of announcements including a new National AI Council chaired by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Amid all these, the anxiety about job disruption is very real, especially for mid-career workers like me. Many of those who took up the same programme as I did are worried that AI will transform our industries altogether, taking over our jobs.

As middle-aged middle managers, we often feel that we’d be the first on the chopping block.