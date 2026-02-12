Snap Insight: Budget 2026 offers some stability in a changed world

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are no strangers to speeches that warn of uncertainty and external forces beyond our control, of choppy waters ahead or of dark clouds looming on the horizon.

So when Prime Minister Lawrence Wong delivered his Budget 2026 speech in parliament on Thursday (Feb 12), against the backdrop of destabilising forces in the world, it was perhaps unsurprising that the Budget was itself unsurprising.

Mr Wong said that this was “the first step” in refreshing Singapore’s strategies as it looks to survive and thrive in an increasingly changed world.

To some observers, what Mr Wong laid out may look like a comparatively small step – with more in the way of extending and continuing existing policies and measures than sweeping changes.