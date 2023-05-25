Commentary: Google CEO - building AI responsibly is the only race that really matters

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California: This year, generative artificial intelligence (AI) has captured the world’s imagination. Already, millions of people are using it to boost creativity and improve productivity. Meanwhile, more and more start-ups and organisations are bringing AI-powered products and technologies to market faster than ever.

AI is the most profound technology humanity is working on today; it will touch every industry and aspect of life. Given these high stakes, the more people there are working to advance the science of AI, the better in terms of expanding opportunities for communities everywhere.

While some have tried to reduce this moment to just a competitive AI race, we see it as so much more than that. At Google, we’ve been bringing AI into our products and services for over a decade and making them available to our users.

We care deeply about this. Yet, what matters even more is the race to build AI responsibly and make sure that as a society we get it right.

GOOGLE’S APPROACH TO AI

We’re approaching this in three ways. First, by boldly pursuing innovations to make AI more helpful to everyone. We’re continuing to use AI to significantly improve our products - from Google Search and Gmail to Android and Maps.