Commentary: Buildings with fully glazed façades heat up too fast, are an environmental "failure"

BATH, England: It’s been claimed that technology is the answer to the climate crisis.

By eventually separating economic growth from its effects on the environment through improving energy efficiency, the argument runs, better technology promises to prevent catastrophic global warming.

But among the many things that this argument fails to consider is the reality that new technology has often encouraged extravagant forms of consumption: From private cars and planes to kitchens full of appliances and air conditioning in countries with mild climates.

Technology has also caused what’s called the “rebound effect”: Where improving energy efficiency leads to cheaper energy and therefore higher rates of energy consumption.

For example, buying a more fuel-efficient car will reduce your average fuel cost per trip and thus is likely to lead to more trips, taking away at least some of your anticipated energy savings.

A similar trend appears in architecture, where advances in artificial cooling, heating and computer-aided design have – rather than creating more efficient designs – actually introduced wasteful building styles.

In my work, I call this phenomenon the “architectural rebound effect”. This effect becomes especially clear when we look at how building façades (the “skin” that covers buildings) have evolved over the past 100 years.