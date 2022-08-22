Commentary: Water leaking through the ceiling in malls could point to issues in Singapore’s built environment

SINGAPORE: On Aug 6, parts of a false ceiling at NEX shopping centre in Serangoon crumbled onto the floor following a water leakage incident.

The next day, Westgate mall in Jurong East reported that a broken pipe from a unit on the fourth floor had caused water to leak to the atrium on the second floor, with online videos showing water trickling down from a cracked false ceiling.

The back-to-back incidents remind us of the need to take care of our buildings.

Why is this happening in a first-world country like Singapore? Are we seeing the beginnings of neglect or were these one-time incidents?

NEX was opened in November 2010, while Westgate was opened in December 2013. Irrespective of the year they were built, it is essential to operate and maintain these million-dollar assets to ensure lives are protected and revenues remain healthy.