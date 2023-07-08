Commentary: Are mothers burning out because they bring their 'A' game to both parenting and work?

SINGAPORE: When I first met the CEO of the Singapore Council of Women's Organisations (SCWO), Koh Yan Ping, she seemed to be quite the “put together boss” - you know the kind who looks great and is meticulously prepared to do her job.

Until she casually mentions that she has three children, all under the age of 16 and no domestic helper. “What? You do the laundry and wash the dishes?” I couldn’t help but blurt out.

Of course, it isn’t unheard of for working mothers to decide against having a domestic helper.

But raising children and managing people at work is like carrying two pails filled to the brim with water and trying to keep it from sloshing out with every step we take. Having someone help take care of the little things (which always add up – like laundry, dishes or enrichment classes) does make it easier.

So naturally, I had to ask her, “How do you do it?” Her answer was genuine but predictable: A very hands-on spouse who jumps in and helps whenever she can’t. They work like a tightly wound unit with a single purpose – to help each other.

Yet I can’t help but wonder if that’s the easy answer. Why is it then that women are the ones who leave the workforce when they come to this fork in the road?

SACRIFICING CAREER FOR FAMILY?

The data tells us a clear story. According to SingStat, the overall female labour force participation rate was 63.4 per cent in 2022, compared with 77 per cent for men.