Commentary: Employees and managers can’t ignore the mental health impact of working from home

BURNABY, Canada: The COVID-19 pandemic has spurred on a variety of workplace maladies, including “the great resignation”, “quiet quitting”, “overemployment”, labour shortages and conflicts between managers and employees over returning to in-person work.

Employee burnout and well-being may be at the heart of several of these issues.

Two new studies highlight the importance of social connection in the workplace and illustrate why working from home may not be the optimal workplace arrangement. Hybrid work-from-home schedules may help prevent burnout and improve mental health.

The International Classification of Diseases describes burnout as “a syndrome conceptualised as resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed”.

As a diagnosable condition, burnout consists of three symptoms: Physical exhaustion, disengagement with work and colleagues, and cynicism for one’s job and career.

For many who have experienced burnout, it can feel just like the metaphor that describes it: Something akin to a burnt-up shrivelled match stick, cold to the touch.

HOW TO MANAGE BURNOUT

According to global research, about 50 per cent of employees and 53 per cent of managers are burnt out in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Workplaces are clearly not thriving.