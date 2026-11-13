Commentary: Have online reviews killed the joy of discovery?

SINGAPORE: As a travel journalist, I spend a considerable amount of time recommending places to eat, visit and stay. Yet when exploring a destination on my own time, I increasingly find myself ignoring online reviews and other people's recommendations.

It might seem outdated when many of us won't step into an unfamiliar cafe without first checking Google, Tripadvisor or social media. But there's a particular thrill in stumbling upon a charming bookshop down a side street or choosing a restaurant because the aromas wafting from its kitchen prove irresistible.

Not every discovery turns out to be a winner, but that's part of the adventure. Besides, with fake online reviews proliferating across multiple industries, it makes more sense to take them with a pinch of salt.

A recent CNA investigation uncovered Carousell listings offering to pay users up to S$5 to create fake positive reviews for businesses, including a law firm and a funeral home.

Just a day later, the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore revealed that 45 businesses, ranging from restaurants and hair salons to medical clinics and professional services, admitted to purchasing fake reviews. They were required to remove them and issue public apologies.

A glowing review was once worth its weight in gold to a business. But when five-star endorsements can be bought for a few dollars and even AI can churn out testimonials en masse, perhaps it is time we placed a little less faith in strangers' opinions.