Commentary: The business card is back, sort of 

LONDON: From time to time, people say unexpected things in the comments section below this column, but the other day one remark stood out. It came from a reader demanding something to be done about the parlous state of the business card.

“I am sick of being given all manner of excuses by younger professional people in meetings for why they have no card to give me,” this person fumed. “I just say, if you want me to remember you were at this meeting, you can give me a card: Otherwise in a week, when I look at my cards from this trip, you will have ceased to exist.

“What’s WITH these sheepish slobs? Why don’t their bosses insist? Why didn’t their parents teach them?”

Phew, I thought. Thank goodness I do not come across people like that in my day job. Except that I do.

A week later, I went to a business conference where, as usual, I arrived without one of the hundreds of business cards that have sat in the back of my desk drawer since the outbreak of the pandemic.

This seemed a good place for them to stay. Long before the pandemic, it felt that card use was fading in an age of LinkedIn and airdropping. Just because physical mingling had returned, did people really want to go back to swapping germ-laden bits of cardboard bearing data that took hours of tedious labour to type into a phone back home?