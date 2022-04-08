Commentary: Caring about employees' well-being can be financially rewarding for companies

YORK, England: In any given year, about one in five people will experience a mental health problem or illness. Fortunately, many employers have gradually come to realise that supporting mental health in the workplace is an important part of their role.

This makes sense not just for reasons of your own wellbeing as an employee. There is clear evidence, for example, that poor mental health in the form of depression and anxiety is linked to reduced productivity and how well you are able to do your job.

Now our research has found that if the organisation which you work for actively promotes good mental health (and provides support to those who need it), it is more likely to benefit financially.

HAPPY HEALTHY EMPLOYEES ARE GOOD RETURNS ON INVESTMENT

This means that workplace initiatives designed to promote good mental health among employees can provide firms with a measurable return on their investment. That is, they are likely to recoup any money that they spend.

The trouble is that many employers do not know which kinds of interventions are the most worthwhile, both in terms of their effectiveness and from a financial perspective. As a result, many firms – and most importantly, their staff – may be missing out.