Commentary: Switching off printers, replacing air-con filters – it’s not so hard for offices to go green

While setting ambitious climate goals is a start, success cannot be measured by pledges alone. According to an Accenture report published in November, more than one-third of the world's 2,000 largest firms have committed to net zero by 2050.

Of those, 93 per cent will fail to achieve their goal. This is because few businesses lay out credible investment plans or specify milestones against which progress can be judged.

A report by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), unveiled at COP27 in November, warns emitters that "the planet cannot afford delays, excuses or more greenwashing". So how can businesses move beyond lip service?

NEED FOR DETAILED TRANSITION PLANS

For businesses to decarbonise, they must focus on short-term science-based targets along with detailed transition plans. These plans should demonstrate immediate emission reduction strategies and the capital expenditure required.

Monitoring, reporting and verification standards should be applied to ensure plans meet their intended objectives.

Case in point: The Singapore Environment Council (SEC) has seen businesses that adopt green certification schemes slash their carbon footprint by up to 7 per cent. They have done so by reducing electricity, water and paper consumption, or through better procurement and waste management.

SIMPLE, IMMEDIATE STEPS FOR BUSINESSES

While there is no one-size-fits-all blueprint to cut emissions, there are some easy measures that all businesses can start with.