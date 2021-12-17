Commentary: Some firms died, others thrived - COVID-19 forced radical changes on businesses

SWITZERLAND: COVID-19 is forcing corporations into radical transformation.

Throughout the pandemic, it felt impossible to make predictions. Travel plans were roiled because of rising infection rates and new variants. Critical parts for manufacturing were suddenly in short supply.

It may seem like a fool’s errand to predict what’s going to happen across industries. But there are ways to prepare for the unexpected.

The winners of tomorrow will be the organisations that master new capabilities ahead of time. And as we head into 2022, the readiest will capitalise on new growth opportunities.

At IMD Business School’s Center for Future Readiness, we rank publicly listed companies based on their preparedness for the future and compare the top-ranking companies against the industry average. We call this the Future Readiness Indicator.

WHICH COMPANIES AND SECTORS ARE STANDING OUT IN THIS PANDEMIC?

The indicator offers a set of important lessons that company executives can apply in their attempts to chart a course through increasingly choppy waters. It can also help us see who’s standing out to win.

Take the automotive sector for instance. Every auto executive knows cars are becoming supercomputers on wheels with infotainment, navigation, and driver assistance systems. But the semiconductors that power these systems are now in short supply due to greater demand for consumer electronics during lockdown.

Automakers miscalculated demand, and with problems in the supply chain, carmakers are now halting their production lines.