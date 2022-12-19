Commentary: Buying gifts? Why ‘buy now, pay later’ could be a dangerous option for many holiday shoppers

BOSTON: Gift-givers hoping to splurge this holiday season despite the pinch of high inflation have an easy option: Buy now, pay later.

An ever-growing number of financial companies and apps are offering consumers what are essentially small, short-term loans that combine instant gratification with interest- and fee-free payments spread out in the new year.

As an economist who studies holiday spending, I became intrigued with buy now, pay later plans while researching a book on the transition to a cashless society. I only heard about them in the past two or so years, but now many of my students are considering using the plans to buy holiday gifts. I wondered, are these offers too good to be true?

'TIS THE SEASON

Consumer spending surges around the holidays as many people buy gifts for their loved ones, often to put under a Christmas tree.

This year, US consumers are expected to spend nearly US$1 trillion – which would be a record amount – in November and December. That typically amounts to about 25 per cent of all retail sales during the year as consumers increase their spending. Per person, that averages to about US$830.