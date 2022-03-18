Commentary: Are bystanders who film rather than intervene actually helpful?

SINGAPORE: Many of us must have watched the videos of the man swinging a samurai sword at cars and pedestrians near Buangkok Crescent mall on Monday (Mar 14). And just as many would have wondered: What would I have done in that exact situation?

Some friends told me that they would have preferred to keep a distance as they would be unsure how to subdue someone with a dangerous weapon. They would call for help while others intervened.

Others would, if at a safe distance, whip out their phones and record what was happening - to capture potentially helpful evidence.

Indeed, we often come across videos of misbehaviours or altercations uploaded by onlookers on social media. Some go viral, incur public wrath and draw calls for justice to be served.

But the question then arises: Is it disturbing that our first response is to record the incident instead of helping those in need? Psychologists believe those who record incidents may be no different from those who would actively intervene – both act out of a desire to help.

A MODERN-DAY BYSTANDER ISN’T JUST PASSIVE

Perhaps we should be seeing ourselves as active eyewitnesses, rather than passive bystanders. After all, these videos could contain potentially important evidence which is invaluable to investigators as raw footage of what happened.