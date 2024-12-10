Commentary: Cut undersea cables in Baltic Sea are a reminder of Asia Pacific’s vulnerability

SINGAPORE: Two undersea fibre-optic communications cables in the Baltic Sea were severed within 48 hours of each other in November. Europe is on alert, with suspicions surrounding Russia’s involvement.

For many, this was a clarion call over the threat of hybrid warfare and a reminder of the vulnerability of undersea cable networks – something the Asia Pacific knows all too well, as home to one of the world’s greatest concentrations of undersea cables.

But determining whether the Baltic Sea incidents are part of a wider Russian hybrid warfare campaign linked to the Ukraine war is less straightforward. This is not helped by the fact that there is much ambiguity about what hybrid warfare means.

Hybrid strategies seek to combine individual tools that can be potent on their own but achieve exponentially greater effects when employed together. Ultimately, hybrid warfare is an amorphous term, and like cuisine, each actor’s version has its own unique flavour – and recipe.

Western analysts often label Russia’s actions as hybrid warfare. However, it is not a term used by the Russians. Rather, it operates under the framework of New Generation Warfare, which blends various instruments, specifically of a non-military nature, to achieve objectives.