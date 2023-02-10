Commentary: California mass shootings reveal mixed realities of Asian immigration to the US

SAN FRANCISCO: The two mass shootings in California during Lunar New Year that claimed 18 lives - the majority of whom were Asian seniors in their 60s and 70s - occurred days shy of the second-year anniversary of the fatal assault of Vicha Ratanapakdee in San Francisco on Jan 28, 2021.

The 84-year-old Thai American man was fatally shoved to the ground by a 19-year-old on the streets of an ordinary neighborhood.

The incident sent the community rallying against anti-Asian violence, which has been on the rise since the pandemic struck in 2020. It became the first significant racial justice movement for the community since the racially motivated murder of Vincent Chin by two white men in Michigan in 1982.

The community was deep in grief by the time two Asian spas in Atlanta were attacked by a 21-year-old gunman in March 2021. Of the eight victims who died, six were Asian women between the ages of 44 to 74.

There was undeniable trauma and anger in the Asian American community when news of the mass shooting in Monterey Park broke on Lunar New Year eve, then another in Half Moon Bay just two days later. At the same time, the community was confronted with the unsettling revelation that the perpetrators were both Asian seniors.

WHAT IS GOING ON?

Confusion began to set in as the authorities struggled to establish clear motives of the shooters in their immediate aftermath.