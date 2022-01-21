Commentary: Is Cambodia up to the task of chairing ASEAN?

TOKYO: In October 2021, Sultan Bolkiah of Brunei handed over the chairmanship of ASEAN to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

In 2022, ASEAN will continue to be preoccupied with Myanmar’s political crisis and the international community’s criticism on the issue. ASEAN has taken modest but unrivalled measures in this regard.

The ASEAN Summit on Apr 24, 2021 issued a Chairman’s Statement, which implemented the "Five-Point Consensus" on the situation in Myanmar, inviting "non-political representatives" and refusing the attendance of Myanmar’s Senior General Min Aung Hlaing to the 38th and 39th concurrent ASEAN Summits.

In response, Myanmar was absent from these ASEAN Summits and the ASEAN–China Special Summit to commemorate the 30th anniversary of ASEAN–China Dialogue Relations, despite China’s lobbying.

Myanmar also remained absent from other meetings, including the 13th Asia Europe Meeting chaired by Cambodia. If ASEAN organisers stand by their decision of requiring Myanmar attendees to be non-political figures, disharmony is likely.

Thailand and Cambodia — who have both previously taken conciliatory positions vis-à-vis Myanmar — have aligned with other ASEAN countries and criticised Myanmar for its absence at ASEAN-related meetings.

Hun Sen also appears to be seeking to engage in dialogue with Myanmar’s junta just before the ASEAN chairmanship rolls around.