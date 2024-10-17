Commentary: Tensions over Sikh separatist murder are another setback to Canada-India relationship

At present, only four nations – the US, United Kingdom, Russia and France – have the capability to manufacture jet engines, with China still lacking this advanced technology. The GE F-414 collaboration is intended to strengthen US-India defence cooperation and improve their collective ability to counter China’s advancements in defence technology.

India also plays a central role in Canada’s Indo-Pacific strategy, unveiled in 2022. In the official document outlining the strategy, Ottawa described China as a “disruptive power” and emphasised the need to strengthen ties with Indo-Pacific nations, particularly India.

The strategy highlights “India’s growing strategic, economic, and demographic importance” as key to achieving Canada’s geostrategic objectives. As part of this approach, Canada committed to negotiating a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with India. But due to the diplomatic tensions sparked by Canada’s allegations, these negotiations have been suspended.

THE WEST’S DISAPPROVAL

The Modi government may have calculated that India’s strategic value to the West would shield it from criticism over its handling of pro-Khalistan activists abroad. However, the unequivocal response from both the US and Canada suggests otherwise, with the West making it clear that such actions are unacceptable, regardless of India’s strategic significance.

India will probably continue to deny Canada’s accusations and further sever diplomatic ties in an enduring dispute that will affect all aspects of the bilateral relationship.

From Canada’s perspective, Indian actions on Canadian soil represent a blatant violation of sovereignty. Ottawa expects cooperation and assurances from India that such transnational repression will not occur in the future. From India’s point of view, it’s a matter of national security issue as Canada appeases pro-Khalistan elements.

While the Indian diaspora has generally been an asset for the Modi government in fostering relations with western countries, the Sikh diaspora in Canada has been a significant hurdle in improving ties.

Without a common denominator to reconcile these differing perspectives, the relationship between the two countries is likely to remain strained, despite broader strategic factors that would otherwise encourage closer ties.

Saira Bano is Assistant Professor in Political Science at Thompson Rivers University. This commentary first appeared on The Conversation.